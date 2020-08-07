Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 28 to August 3, 2020 The Umbrella Academy knocks The Mandalorian out of the top spot on the Digital Original list, while Schitt's Creek makes the Overall TV Show chart.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 36.7 times more in-demand than the average show

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 28.9

3. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 22.3

4. Dark (Netflix): 22.2

5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 18.9

6. Ozark (Netflix): 17.5

7. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 17.3

8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 16.9

9. Lucifer (Netflix): 16.2

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 16.1

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. My Hero Academia: 40.7 times more in-demand than the average show

2. The Umbrella Academy: 36.7

3. SpongeBob SquarePants: 32.6

4. PAW Patrol: 30.8

5. The Mandalorian: 28.9

6. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 27.6

7. Grey’s Anatomy: 26.7

8. Schitt’s Creek: 26.6

9. Game Of Thrones: 26.0

10. Steven Universe: 25.6

Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of The Umbrella Academy courtesy of Netflix