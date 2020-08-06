In brief: CBC unveils dates for Canada/U.K. copro Enslaved

The docuseries led by Samuel L. Jackson is set to debut on the pubcaster this October, plus TLN welcomes a new member to its team.
By Lauren Malyk
53 mins ago
Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 10.01.18 AM

The docuseries led by Samuel L. Jackson is set to debut on the pubcaster this October, plus TLN welcomes a new member to its team.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN