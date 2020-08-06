BCE revenue plummets; media hit hardest, down 31%

Ad revenue for media was down across the board, from TV and radio to digital and OOH.
By Bree Rody
20 mins ago
Bell Media pic

Ad revenue for media was down across the board, from TV and radio to digital and OOH.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,