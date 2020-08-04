Lifetime unwraps holiday films from Neshama, Brightlight
Neshama Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment are attached to titles such as Christmas Ever After and The Christmas Set Up, while Brightlight Pictures is set to produce A Sugar & Spice Holiday.
Neshama Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment are attached to titles such as Christmas Ever After and The Christmas Set Up, while Brightlight Pictures is set to produce A Sugar & Spice Holiday.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN