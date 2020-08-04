How the pandemic accelerated Incendo’s copro strategy
A strong producing partner in New Zealand and Quebec's insurance solution for producers has helped the Montreal company launch its eight-film slate for 2020.
A strong producing partner in New Zealand and Quebec’s insurance solution for producers has helped the Montreal company launch its eight-film slate for 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN