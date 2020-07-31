WildBrain and Kevin Smith bee-line to Green Hornet series

Based on the classic superhero franchise, the animated adaptation is set in contemporary times and targeted towards a family audience.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Based on the classic superhero franchise, the animated adaptation is set in contemporary times and targeted towards a family audience.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN