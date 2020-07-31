Ontario loosens gathering restrictions on movie theatres
Cineplex and Landmark will reopen operations in Ontario starting today after the Ministry of Health approved an exception for indoor public gatherings in movie theatres.
Cineplex and Landmark will reopen operations in Ontario starting today after the Ministry of Health approved an exception for indoor public gatherings in movie theatres.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN