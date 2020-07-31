Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 21 to 27, 2020
The Mandalorian leads, while Toronto-shot The Umbrella Academy comes in at #5 and Warrior Nun makes the top 10.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 26.4 times more in-demand than the average show
2. Dark (Netflix): 24.8
3. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 22.9
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 19.6
5. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 19.3
6. Stargirl (DC Universe): 18.8
7. Cursed (Netflix): 18.6
8. The Witcher (Netflix): 18.4
9. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 17.8
10. Warrior Nun (Netflix): 17.4
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. My Hero Academia: 40.7 times more in-demand than the average show
2. America’s Got Talent: 34.0
3. SpongeBob SquarePants: 33.0
4. PAW Patrol: 32.1
5. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 32.0
6. The Walking Dead: 31.3
7. Saturday Night Live: 29.3
8. Game Of Thrones: 29.0
9. The 100: 28.0
10. Grey’s Anatomy: 27.4
Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.
Image of Warrior Nun courtesy of Netflix