In brief: Sinking Ship adds distribution manager

The Future of Film Showcase moves online with CBC Gem, while the Canadian International Faith and Family Film Festival recognizes Shirley Douglas, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

The Future of Film Showcase moves online with CBC Gem, while the Canadian International Faith and Family Film Festival recognizes Shirley Douglas, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN