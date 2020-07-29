Inside Out goes virtual for October festival

The LGBTQ film festival will combine its Toronto and Ottawa festivals for an Ontario-wide digital event, with programming that includes features and shorts.
By Kelly Townsend
33 mins ago

The LGBTQ film festival will combine its Toronto and Ottawa festivals for an Ontario-wide digital event, with programming that includes features and shorts.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN