Bill amendment paves way for hundreds of prodcos to claim CEWS

The amendment to Bill C-20, which rectifies a minor administrative issue that caused major problems, comes after months of behind-the-scenes advocacy work from the CMPA.
By Jordan Pinto
18 mins ago
