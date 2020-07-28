One in four OTT subscribers opt in for additional services
The MTM study Time To Watch?: Anglophones, OTTs and COVID-19 also found that 20% of English households subscribe to Disney+, while 8% are subscribed to Apple TV+.
The MTM study Time To Watch?: Anglophones, OTTs and COVID-19 also found that 20% of English households subscribe to Disney+, while 8% are subscribed to Apple TV+.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN