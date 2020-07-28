Jesse Wente named chairperson of Canada Council for the Arts

Indigenous Screen Office executive director Wente has been appointed on a five-year term, replacing outgoing chairperson Pierre Lassonde.
By Jordan Pinto
46 mins ago
Jesse Headshot

