Cineflix Rights to distribute French adaptation of U.K. thriller Marcella

Cineflix Media's U.K. distribution arm holds the format rights to the series and exclusive global rights to the adaptation, produced by French prodco Elephant.
By Kelly Townsend
41 mins ago
