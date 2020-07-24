Telefilm reports gains for women directors, losses for producers
The 2019/20 gender parity report shows Telefilm hit the 40% parity zone target for number of projects with women in key creative roles, but none achieved 50% or higher.
The 2019/20 gender parity report shows Telefilm hit the 40% parity zone target for number of projects with women in key creative roles, but none achieved 50% or higher.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN