Telefilm reports gains for women directors, losses for producers

The 2019/20 gender parity report shows Telefilm hit the 40% parity zone target for number of projects with women in key creative roles, but none achieved 50% or higher.
By Kelly Townsend
44 mins ago

The 2019/20 gender parity report shows Telefilm hit the 40% parity zone target for number of projects with women in key creative roles, but none achieved 50% or higher.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN