Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 14 to 20, 2020
The Mandalorian leads the Digital Original list, while new entrant Warrior Nun claims the #5 spot.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 27.2 times more in-demand than the average show
2. Dark (Netflix): 26.5
3. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 25.4
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 24.2
5. Warrior Nun (Netflix): 23.1
6. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+):
7. The Witcher (Netflix): 18.9
8. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 18.7
9. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.3
10. Hanna (Amazon Prime Video): 18.0
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. My Hero Academia: 45.0 times more in-demand than the average show
2. America’s Got Talent: 33.2
3. Avatar: The Last Airbender: 32.9
4. Game Of Thrones: 32.2
5. SpongeBob SquarePants: 31.3
6. The 100: 29.5
7. The Manadalorian: 27.2
8. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 27.0
9. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 27.0
10. Dark: 26.5
Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.
Image of Warrior Nun courtesy of Netflix