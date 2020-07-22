Netflix, CMF back Being Black in Canada program expansion

The program will expand to help a total of 90 Black filmmakers between 2020 and 2022 access mentorship and training to film a short documentary on Black lives.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
image001

