Live sports cancellations sink Rogers’ media revenues by 50%

The division saw the biggest drop across all of Rogers' segments and follows the company's recent rebrand to reflect the powerful role sports play within its ecosystem.
By Bree Rody
40 mins ago
tim-gouw-vvqszmj_h0u-unsplash-623x350

