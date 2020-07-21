Diggstown, Burden of Truth renewed at CBC

The Floyd Kane-created series will return to Halifax early next year to film its third season, while new episodes of Burden will shoot in Winnipeg later this summer.
By Jordan Pinto
38 mins ago
diggstown-s2-sop

The Floyd Kane-created series will return to Halifax early next year to film its third season, while new episodes of Burden will shoot in Winnipeg later this summer.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN