David Byrne’s American Utopia to open TIFF 2020

The concert film directed by Spike Lee will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 at the festival, which plans to run with a hybrid model format of virtual and physical screenings.
By Kelly Townsend
22 mins ago
byrne-american-utopia

The concert film directed by Spike Lee will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 at the festival, which plans to run with a hybrid model format of virtual and physical screenings.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


, ,