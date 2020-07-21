CTV promotes Auntie Jillian to a primetime slot

The unscripted series starring YouTube personality Jillian Danford will hit CTV later this month, after initially airing on Bell Fibe's TV1 in 2019.
By Kelly Townsend
21 mins ago
auntie-jillian-danford-01

