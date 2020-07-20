Toronto producer forms Baobab Film Collective with African prodcos
Launched by Cape Verdean and Canadian filmmaker P.J. Marcellino, the collective will produce African-centred dramas for the global market.
Launched by Cape Verdean and Canadian filmmaker P.J. Marcellino, the collective will produce African-centred dramas for the global market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN