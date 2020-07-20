Deals: Sinking Ship, WildBrain, eOne

It's been a hot market for Canadian kids content across the globe as companies ink deals with streamers and broadcasters across multiple continents.
By Kelly Townsend
47 mins ago
endlings-01

It’s been a hot market for Canadian kids content across the globe as companies ink deals with streamers and broadcasters across multiple continents.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN