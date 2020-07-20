Deals: Sinking Ship, WildBrain, eOne
It's been a hot market for Canadian kids content across the globe as companies ink deals with streamers and broadcasters across multiple continents.
It’s been a hot market for Canadian kids content across the globe as companies ink deals with streamers and broadcasters across multiple continents.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN