Corus inks multi-year deal for Sky Studios originals
The deal gives Corus additional flexibility as it looks to build out its programming schedule in the back half of the year.
The deal gives Corus additional flexibility as it looks to build out its programming schedule in the back half of the year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN