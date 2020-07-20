Cineplex cuts 130 positions

The exhibition company made the layoffs as it contends with ongoing theatre closures and the fallout of its failed takeover by U.K.'s Cineworld Group.
By Jordan Pinto
49 mins ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

