BRB Pictures wraps Christmas Forgiveness

The production company's inaugural project sees former Gaumont exec Vanessa Shapiro's Nicely Entertainment handle worldwide distribution outside of Canada.
By Lauren Malyk
50 mins ago
Christmas Forgiveness_Director Lucie Guest and Actor Stephanie Bennett

The production company’s inaugural project sees former Gaumont exec Vanessa Shapiro’s Nicely Entertainment handle worldwide distribution outside of Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN