BRB Pictures wraps Christmas Forgiveness
The production company's inaugural project sees former Gaumont exec Vanessa Shapiro's Nicely Entertainment handle worldwide distribution outside of Canada.
The production company’s inaugural project sees former Gaumont exec Vanessa Shapiro’s Nicely Entertainment handle worldwide distribution outside of Canada.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN