Telefilm lays out corporate plan for 2020/23

The Partner of Choice road map identifies evolving its funding allocation approach and attracting additional funding and investment as two of the organization's four priorities.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
christa-dickenson-telefilm-01

The Partner of Choice road map identifies evolving its funding allocation approach and attracting additional funding and investment as two of the organization’s four priorities.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN