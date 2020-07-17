Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for July 7 to 13, 2020
Dark leads the Digital Original list, while Doom Patrol comes in at #2 and The Umbrella Academy lands at #4.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Dark (Netflix): 28.3 times more in-demand than the average show
2. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 27.7
3. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 27.1
4. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 22.7
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 20.0
6. Hanna (Amazon Prime Video): 19.3
7. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 18.9
8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 18.5
9. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.4
10. Ozark (Netflix): 18.0
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. My Hero Academia: 40.6 times more in-demand than the average show
2. The 100: 32.7
3. SpongeBob SquarePants: 30.2
4. Avatar: The Last Airbender: 29.4
5. Dark: 28.3
6. 90 Day Fiance: 28.3
7. Doom Patrol: 27.7
8. Modern Family: 27.6
9. The Mandalorian: 27.1
10. Game Of Thrones: 27.1
Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.
Image of Dark courtesy of Netflix