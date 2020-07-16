Exclusive: Netflix sets up virtual pitch day for Canadian creators
The global streamer is turning its attention to the English-language market, putting out a call for projects across non-fiction, animation, drama and indie film.
The global streamer is turning its attention to the English-language market, putting out a call for projects across non-fiction, animation, drama and indie film.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN