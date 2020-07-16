Exclusive: Netflix sets up virtual pitch day for Canadian creators

The global streamer is turning its attention to the English-language market, putting out a call for projects across non-fiction, animation, drama and indie film.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Netflix Project Development Accelerator - credit CFC

The global streamer is turning its attention to the English-language market, putting out a call for projects across non-fiction, animation, drama and indie film.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: