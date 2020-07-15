‘A chance in a lifetime’: Tonya Williams on diversifying Cancon
The Reelworld Film Festival founder discusses the launch of Access Reelworld and creating more space for racially diverse communities in the Canadian entertainment industry.
The Reelworld Film Festival founder discusses the launch of Access Reelworld and creating more space for racially diverse communities in the Canadian entertainment industry.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN