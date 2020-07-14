Quebec invests $51M to offset COVID production, insurance costs

The funds will give temporary relief for the province's domestic productions, while the CMPA made a renewed call for a nationwide solution to the insurance problem.
By Kelly Townsend
27 mins ago
quebec-city-unsplash

