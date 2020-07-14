MacKendrick’s In Good Hands lands with White Pine Pictures
The Toronto production company plans to turn the young adult title recently published by KCP Loft into a documentary series.
The Toronto production company plans to turn the young adult title recently published by KCP Loft into a documentary series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN