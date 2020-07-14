Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for July 3 to 9, 2020 Bloodshot leads the chart at #1, while Mafia Inc. and 14 Jours, 12 Nuits land at #8 and #9, respectively.

The domestic box office continued its steady rise during the week of July 3, coming in at $966,897. An increase compared to last week’s recorded $630,101 from MTAC, this number is still a decrease compared to 2019′s reported $25,216,849.

Notably, two Canadian films made this week’s top 10 chart: Mafia Inc. and 14 Jours, 12 Nuits. Landing at #8 and #9, respectively, Mafia Inc. earned $35,588, while 14 Jours, 12 Nuits walked away with $34,785.

View the PDF at the link below, or click on the image of the chart to see an enlarged version.

