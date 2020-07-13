CRTC greenlights Corus’ request for CPE flexibility

Corus' proposal, which was strongly opposed by a number of industry organizations last fall, was not granted in full, however.
By Jordan Pinto
17 mins ago
Corus Quay - General 2

