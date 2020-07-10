Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 30 to July 6, 2020
Dark tops the Digital Original list again, while The Mandalorian comes in at #2 and Doom Patrol lands at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Dark (Netflix): 34.3 times more in-demand than the average show
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 28.6
3. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 28.1
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 22.4
5. Ozark (Netflix): 20.3
6. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 19.5
7. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.2
8. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 18.0
9. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 17.6
10. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 17.6
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. America’s Got Talent: 36.5 times more in-demand than the average show
2. SpongeBob SquarePants: 36.1
3. Dark: 34.3
4. The 100: 32.8
5. Avatar: The Last Airbender: 30.4
6. Game Of Thrones: 29.5
7. The Mandalorian: 28.6
8. My Hero Academia: 28.1
9. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 28.1
10. Doom Patrol: 28.1
Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.
Image of Dark courtesy of Netflix