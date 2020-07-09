Telefilm responds to industry calls, says BIPOC funding data ‘was not collected’
While Telefilm was not able to provide detailed data on how funding was allocated to BIPOC and other underrepresented groups, it said it will review its decision-making and financing models.
While Telefilm was not able to provide detailed data on how funding was allocated to BIPOC and other underrepresented groups, it said it will review its decision-making and financing models.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN