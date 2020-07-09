Telefilm responds to industry calls, says BIPOC funding data ‘was not collected’

While Telefilm was not able to provide detailed data on how funding was allocated to BIPOC and other underrepresented groups, it said it will review its decision-making and financing models.
By Jordan Pinto
5 mins ago
Unsplash - film - kushagra-kevat-8cYwYgasSis-unsplash

While Telefilm was not able to provide detailed data on how funding was allocated to BIPOC and other underrepresented groups, it said it will review its decision-making and financing models.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN