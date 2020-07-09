R.T. Thorne named chair of DGC BIPOC Members Committee

The Utopia Falls creator will lay out his vision for how the committee aims to engage BIPOC members in the coming days, according to a statement from president Tim Southam.
By Lauren Malyk
6 mins ago

The Utopia Falls creator will lay out his vision for how the committee aims to engage BIPOC members in the coming days, according to a statement from president Tim Southam.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN