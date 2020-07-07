William F. White International acquires Century Studio

The company purchased the studio from High Park Entertainment's Thomas Walden and Eric Birnberg, making it their third location in the Toronto area.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Century Studio

The company purchased the studio from High Park Entertainment's Thomas Walden and Eric Birnberg, making it their third location in the Toronto area.

