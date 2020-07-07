Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for June 26 to July 2, 2020 The Hunt leads the list, followed by Dolittle at #2 and Bad Boys for Life at #3.

For the week of June 26 to July 2, the domestic box office hit a total of $630,101, according to data provided by MTAC. A significant increase compared to last week’s recorded $396,505 and the following week’s total of $498,600. However, this number is still a decrease from 2019′s reported $26,572,834 for week 27. Notably, on the Canadian film side, French-Canadian features Menteur and Mafia Inc. each earned $16,566 from one theatre.

