Bell Media hires GM, programming and strategies acquisition
Joining the Quebec team later this month, Lucie Quenneville will report to VP, French-language content development and programming Suzane Landry.
Joining the Quebec team later this month, Lucie Quenneville will report to VP, French-language content development and programming Suzane Landry.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN