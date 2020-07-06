CRTC renews Super Channel’s broadcasting licence, with a caveat
The Commission renewed the broadcast licence for a four-year term, but gave a stern warning about non-compliance in relation to CPE, and script and concept development.
The Commission renewed the broadcast licence for a four-year term, but gave a stern warning about non-compliance in relation to CPE, and script and concept development.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN