Cineplex seeks more than $2.18B in damages against Cineworld

Following the collapse of their proposed mega-deal, the Canadian exhibitor registered its claim in an Ontario court on Friday, with Cineworld subsequently filing a counter-claim.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

Following the collapse of their proposed mega-deal, the Canadian exhibitor registered its claim in an Ontario court on Friday, with Cineworld subsequently filing a counter-claim.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN