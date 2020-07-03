Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 23 to 29, 2020
Dark lands at the top of the Digital Original list, while The Mandalorian and 13 Reasons Why come in at #2 and #3, respectively.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Dark (Netflix): 28.8 times more in-demand than the average show
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 27.7
3. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 22.8
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 22.2
5. Titans (Netflix): 20.6
6. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 20.3
7. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 20.1
8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 19.0
9. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 18.8
10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 18.7
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. America’s Got Talent: 37.4 times more in-demand than the average show
2. SpongeBob SquarePants: 33.2
3. My Hero Academia: 33.2
4. The 100: 31.6
5. Saturday Night Live: 30.4
6. Game Of Thrones: 29.7
7. 90 Day Fiance: 29.0
8. Dark: 28.8
9. The Mandalorian: 27.7
10. Modern Family: 27.3
Parrot Analytics has recently changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.
Image of Dark courtesy of Netflix