CMF earmarks $13.3M of COVID-19 funds for underrepresented groups

Around $4 million will be reserved for companies and organizations owned and led by Black people or People of Colour.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Unsplash - film - kushagra-kevat-8cYwYgasSis-unsplash

Around $4 million will be reserved for companies and organizations owned and led by Black people or People of Colour.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: