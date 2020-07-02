Lighthouse Pictures taps Trevor McWhinney as VP of production
The veteran producer known for reality series Gotta Grudge? will oversee production on all film and TV projects from the prodco.
The veteran producer known for reality series Gotta Grudge? will oversee production on all film and TV projects from the prodco.
