Hot Sheet: Top 10 films for June 19 to 25, 2020 The Invisible Man took the #1 spot, followed by Bad Boys for Life at #2 and Bloodshot at #3.

For the week of June 19 to 25, the domestic box-office total came in at $396,505, according to MTAC’s weekly data, a drop from last week’s total of $498,602.

Among the films that were screened, The Invisible Man came out on top, earning $44,879 across five theatres. Meanwhile, Bad Boys for Life made $42,570 across seven theatres and Bloodshot dropped from #1 to #3 on the list (walking away with $39,371 from three theatres).

Although not counted on the top 10 chart, it should be noted that MTAC recorded Canadian films Menteur and Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 as screening at one theatre, earning $10,063 each.

