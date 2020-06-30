Cineplex revenues sink as theatre closures hit Q1

Following the collapse of the Cineworld deal, Cineplex warned that uncertainties about the future 'lend significant doubt about [its] ability to continue as a going concern.'
By Jordan Pinto
6 mins ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

Following the collapse of the Cineworld deal, Cineplex warned that uncertainties about the future ‘lend significant doubt about [its] ability to continue as a going concern.’

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN