Doug Murphy on Peacock deal, StackTV growth and Corus Studios

The Corus president and CEO said the company's IP ownership and sales strategy has ramped up during the pandemic.
By Jordan Pinto
48 mins ago

The Corus president and CEO said the company’s IP ownership and sales strategy has ramped up during the pandemic.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN