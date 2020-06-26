Screen Nova Scotia unveils back-to-work guidelines

The document aims to promote a safe return to work for those in the sector and notes a number of different considerations for employers and producers.
By Lauren Malyk
43 mins ago
Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

The document aims to promote a safe return to work for those in the sector and notes a number of different considerations for employers and producers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN