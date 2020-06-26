Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for June 16 to 22, 2020 The Mandalorian comes out on top, followed by 13 Reasons Why at #2 and Stranger Things at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 30.5 times more in-demand than the average show

2. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 29.5

3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 22.1

4. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 20.1

5. The Good Fight (W Network/Amazon Prime Video): 19.6

6. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 19.1

7. Dark (Netflix): 18.5

8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 18.2

9. Titans (Netflix): 17.8

10. Space Force (Netflix): 17.6

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. America’s Got Talent: 42.4 times more in-demand than the average show

2. My Hero Academia: 39.1

3. Avatar: The Last Airbender: 34.1

4. The 100: 34.1

5. SpongeBob SquarePants: 33.0

6. Game Of Thrones: 32.7

7. 90 Day Fiance: 32.4

8. The Mandalorian: 30.5

9. PAW Patrol: 29.8

10. WWE Monday Night Raw: 29.6

Parrot Analytics has recently changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of 13 Reasons Why courtesy of Netflix